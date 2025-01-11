BJP, AAP take potshots at each other as Delhi polls hot up

In the ongoing poster war between the AAP and BJP, the saffron Party on Saturday termed former Delhi Chief Minister as ‘AAP Da e Azam’ resembling the famous movie of 60s ‘Mughal e Azam’.

In a post on X, Delhi BJP handle posted a picture of Kejriwal wearing clothes similar to the costumes worn by actors playing the role of a king in Historical-drama movies and a picture of 6 Flagstaff road in the background which was Kejriwal’s official residence while he was Delhi CM.

Advertisement

In the post it wrote, “The people of Delhi have decided, AAP-Da-e-Azam of the Sheesh Mahal has to be chased away”.

Advertisement

In another poster, the saffron party attacked AAP leaders for their involvement in the alleged Excise policy scam. The poster has pictures of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak with a tagline, “Sharab ke Khiladi”.

Both the parties have been engaged in the poster war after the announcement of Delhi elections and BJP is criticizing AAP over the alleged liquor scam and funds spent by Kejriwal to renovate his official residence by calling it Sheesh Mahal.

Addressing a press Conference here Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “We have to remove the AAPDA government (referring to AAP) that engaged in corruption and ruined the national capital during its decade long rule”.