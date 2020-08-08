The decision of the General Manager of Odisha Telecom circle to close 4G services in areas of Kalahandi and Bolangir SSAs on grounds of ‘ low data sites’ and shift the equipments to Kandhamal district has triggered resentment here.

Ruling BJD MP Sujeet Kumar shot off a letter to the Ministry of Telecom demanding immediate revocation of the decision . He said the ministry needs to directBSNL to improve and upgrade the service rather than shutting it down.

Social activists Sumit Raut , BJD youth leader Avinash Thakur and others pointed out that telecom service is one of the engines of growth and withdrawing 4G service is a retrograde step which is bound to impact the progress and development of Kallahandi and Bolangir districts.

As such the service was poor and power supply problems added to the so-called low data sites. Any sensible government would try to improve the situation rather than shut it down , they chided.

The GM has, in his official communication , conveyed to the Deputy General Managers of Bhawanipatna and Bolangir for closure of certain specific 4G sites and redeploy the equipment to Kandhamal district where it is to be spread over 27 sites on a pilot project basis.

The affected areas of Kalahandi are Ampani , Behera, Bijmara, Golamunda, Ghugurpala, Jaring, Kaudala, Kul iabundha, Ladugaon. Moter, Pastikudi, Thuapadar under Kalahandi district and Hatibundha, Srabong and Tarbod under Nuapada district