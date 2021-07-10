Depleting stock of Covid-19 vaccine has led to the suspension of inoculation in as many as 10 out of 30 districts on Saturday, in a setback to the State’s ongoing campaign mode vaccination programme .

Till date 1,32,72,638 people have received either the single dose or both the doses, while the State is currently reeling under vaccine shortage with a meager stock of 59,920 doses of Covishield and 3,93,010 doses of Covaxin doses. The vaccination programme is likely to be disrupted in a day or two unless fresh stocks are dispatched by the centre to Odisha, said senior officials of health and family welfare department on Saturday adding that “we are expecting 3.15 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine on July 15.

The districts where the vaccination was suspended today due to vaccine shortage are Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Nuapada and Sonepur on Saturday. The inoculation will continue at 308 session sites today, officials informed.

Meanwhile the State on Saturday reported 58 COVID-19 deaths and 2,334 more cases. The state’s COVID-19 toll climbed to 4,543 with the latest deaths.

‘This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19,’ the state Health Department tweeted.

With the latest spike in positive cases, the State’s cumulative pandemic caseload has climbed to 9,37,470, according to Odisha’s COVID dashboard information updated at 8.46 am today.

Meanwhile the active cases have come down to 26,364 with daily recoveries breaching the virus infections. As many as 3,341 patients who were either home isolated or hospitalized recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours.

As many as 1,63,758 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the 40 days at a daily average of 4,093 cases in the State while 1,779 have succumbed to the infections during the period with daily average deaths of 44. Of the cumulative death toll, almost 39% of fatalities have been reported in the last 39 days.

The state has tested over 1.44 samples for COVID-19 to date, including 78,560 on Friday. Odisha’s overall test positivity rate stands at 6.49per cent while TPR was recorded at 2.97% on Saturday.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 96.69% while active cases account for 2.81% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.82% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.03% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.12% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.