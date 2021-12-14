Odisha logs 175 new COVID-19 cases at 0.35% TPR

The coastal State has logged 175 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours from 17 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,51,927, the health authorities said on Tuesday.

One fresh fatality took the death toll to 8,437 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.35% continued to remain below 1% for almost two months.

Of the new infectees, 30 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 17.14% against the previous day’s 20.78 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 82. The district accounted for almost 47 per cent of the new infections while 13 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 1,901 active COVID-19 cases while 10,41,536 patients including 171 on Monday recovering from the disease.

As 175 samples gave positive results out of 48,944 samples tested on Monday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.35 per cent as against the previous day’s 0.32%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.01% while active cases account for 0.18% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.25% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.09% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 4,62,50,882 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,78,12,374 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Around 57% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.