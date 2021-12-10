Odisha’s COVID-19 cases climb by 47% in a day: Recoveries inch close to 99%

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State increased by around 47% in the last 24 hours as 286 fresh infections were detected from 16 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,51,241, the health authorities said on Friday.

Three fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,431 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.48% continued to remain below 1% for the past one-and-a-half month.

Of the new infectees, 40 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 13.98% against the previous day’s 12.30 per cent.

As many as 11 districts- Nuapada (1), Nabarangpur (2), Malkangiri (3), Deogarh (4), Koraput (6), Rayagada, Kandhamal, and Gajapati (7 each), Jagatsinghpur, Subarnapur, Kalahandi (8 each)- with single-digit cases are on the verge of becoming Covid-free zones.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 147. The district accounted for almost 52 per cent of the new infections while 14 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 2,137 active COVID-19 cases while 10,40,620 patients including 217 on Thursday recovering from the disease.

As 286 samples gave positive results out of 58,816 samples tested on Thursday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.48 per cent as against the previous day’s 0.32%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.34 per cent while more than 2.42 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.98% while active cases account for 0.20% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.4% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.09% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 4,52,84,608 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,70,42,124 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Over 55% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.