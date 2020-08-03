There is no let up in the ‘undiagnosed fever’ among inhabitants of Aduguda village of the district since last 12 days.

Adduguda village under Kalyansingpur block has been reporting rising cases of fever among people and the matter of concern is that the children are worst affected.

The health workers, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers are conducting health checkup and vigil. They collected swabs of 77 persons and sent for tests and 4 are tested positive for corona virus. It is alleged that in a span of 12 days at least 100 people of the village had fever.

Youth of the village had initiated sanitation measures using disinfecting drains, water bodies. Fogging is also done in the village. Malaria tests have reported negative.

Kante Himirika(40), Sinami Himirika 31,Handy Himirika 39,Balram Miniaka 34, Arati Miniaka 35,Bamuni Hikaka 47,Malesrao Hikaka 42, Kaantarao Hikaka 37,Kumatadi Minaka,56,Apaya minaka 45, Jogendro Minaka,16,Kandarabati Minaka Sangana Minaka 19,Jayaram Minaka 37, Lachha Mandika 36,all are sick and bedridden.

They complaint of fever, body ache and weakness. Medicines based on symptoms are being given by health department staff.

A doctor team with specialists need to visit the village, said the villagers and lower rung of health workers