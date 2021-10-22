Senior Odisha Congress leader Pradip Majhi quits party

In the latest setback to the beleaguered Congress party in the State, the working President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) and former Member of Parliament Pradeep Majhi resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party on Friday.

Majhi, who was reportedly not pulling on well with the State leadership headed by OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik sent his resignation letter to party interim president Sonia Gandhi.

“With profound respect and obedience I beg to state with extreme sadness and pain that I have decided to resign from the primary membership of Indian National Congress,” Majhi lamented in the letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi.

“I had become the primary member of the Indian National Congress party with utmost enthusiasm with a view to serve the needy people. The party also provided ample opportunity and placed him at the top of others without any demand from my side. I enjoyed the respected position and gained love and favour of the general public”, Majhi said, refusing to divulge his future course of action.