Chella Kumar calls for discipline in Odisha Congress ranks

All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Dr. A Chella Kumar issued a stern warning to those indulging in indiscipline and said the party will not spare anyone who acts or behaves in a manner that is detrimental to the growth of the Congress.

Ironically even as Chella Kumar was talking tough, former MLA Kailash Kulesika was busy accusing party MLA and veteran Taraprasad Bahinipati and his wife Minakshi who is the Koraput district Congress president of working in tandem with the ruling BJD.

I had told this to the central observers and demanded action, but they were only warned and no action has been taken, Kulesika told media persons.

Bahinipati however refused to comment saying ‘ I don’t react to people like Kulesika, the AICC and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee well aware of my allegiance to the party”.

It may be recalled that earlier Bahinipati had taken serious objection to Kulesika being re-inducted to the party without his knowledge and without the district Congress chief being even informed about it.

The Congress which is in the doldrums in the state continues to be on a ‘suicide’ mission with factional groups voicing charges against each other.

At the meeting, Dr. Chella Kumar asserted that discipline has to be forced. OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said he would tour each district and interact with Congress workers and people.

Leader of the CLP, Narasingha Mishra called upon workers and leaders to be in touch with the people across the state and expose the BJP as well as the BJD.