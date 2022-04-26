At Rs 7,000 monthly honorarium, Odisha GRS staff amassed huge assets including 59 plots

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths of Odisha police unearthed disproportionate assets running to several crores of rupees from a lowly-paid Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS), posted at Kalarahanga gram panchayat on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Though the GRS Babuli Charan Padhihari received a monthly honorarium of Rs 7,000 from the government, the vigilance Directorate has traced as many as 59 plots including 58 plots in prime locations of Bhubaneswar.

Vigilance has traced a triple-storied building at Raghunathpur worth Rs 1.24 crore. The agency has also traced a 2BHK flat in Asirbad Plaza apartment in Bhubaneswar.

“We have also traced a house which was purchased recently by Padhiari at Dadha. Details of investments and deposits made in banks, insurance and other schemes are being verified,” said an official.

The Vigilance Technical Wing is carrying out detailed measurement and assessment of the buildings and plots, he added.