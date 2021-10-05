Officers of sub Inspector rank to head Odisha police outposts

The police outposts functioning across the State will now be headed by officers of Sub Inspector (SI) rank.

Earlier the police personnel of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) rank were acting as heads of police outposts. As the police outposts play a vital role in the maintenance of law and order besides crime control measures, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal for entrusting the SIs responsibility to head the outposts for better monitoring and functioning, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office said on Tuesday.

With this, 216 functioning police outposts will now be operated under the stewardship of officers of SI rank. The outposts in the urban police or the commissioner police system besides the railway police wing will also be headed by SIs.

As the SIs are being imparted special training in crime control prior to their posting, their expertise will come in handy for controlling crimes and lawlessness in areas coming under the police outposts, the statement concluded.