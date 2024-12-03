Three Sub-Inspectors suspended, seven held after breach at Bangladesh High Commission in Agartala

A day after the Indian government termed the breach at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala as “deeply regrettable”, the Tripura Police suspended three Sub-Inspectors and transferred a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) to Police Headquarters for alleged negligence in duty. Additionally, seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

On Monday, during a protest organised by the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, a right-wing organisation, activists stormed the premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission and desecrated the national flag of Bangladesh.

The protesters, who included participants from various sections of society, demanded justice for alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and called for the release of ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu.

The protest initially began as a sit-in demonstration near the Gandhi statue at Agartala Circuit House. However, some individuals forcibly entered the diplomatic premises, violating international diplomatic norms.

West Tripura District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar confirmed the arrests and stated that security around the mission had been intensified. “We have taken disciplinary action against police personnel responsible for maintaining security. A suo motu case has been registered, and investigations are underway,” Kumar said.

Government condemnation and diplomatic fallout

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha condemned the incident, emphasising that while peaceful protests are acceptable, such actions are “absolutely undesirable”.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also expressed regret over the incident, underscoring that consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. “The breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable. Security at Bangladeshi missions across India has been beefed up,” the MEA said in a statement.

It is understood that the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has lodged a formal protest over the incident, highlighting concerns about the safety of its diplomatic missions in India.

Strained relations amid protests

This incident comes amid a series of protests in India against alleged attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Such events risk exacerbating communal tensions and complicating the diplomatic relationship between the two nations, which share deep historical and cultural ties.

The desecration of the Bangladesh national flag, a symbol of sovereignty and dignity, has drawn widespread condemnation across Tripura and beyond, with many urging for restraint and respect for diplomatic norms.