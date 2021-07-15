Odisha’s COVID-19 tally soared to 9,47,859 on Thursday as 2,110 more people tested positive for the infection at 2.91% Test Positivity Rate (TPR), while 66 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 4,861.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 458, followed by Cuttack (323) and Balasore (168).

As many as 1,192 new cases were registered in quarantine centres, while 897 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district recorded the highest 21 deaths, followed by Bargarh and Sundargarh (10 each). Similarly, 8 succumbed to COVID-19 infection in Balasore district, 7 in Sambalpur and 2 each in Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts. The virus claimed 1 each in Balangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi and Puri districts.

“This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to COVID -19,” the Health Department tweeted.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The state now has 22,299 active cases, while 9,20,646 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 2,605 on Wednesday.

Odisha has tested over 1.47 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 72,332 on Wednesday. The positivity rate stands at 6.4 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.10% while active cases account for 2.35% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.24% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.18% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Currently Khordha and Cuttack districts, which account for 4,753 and 3,191 active cases respectively, are tagged as COVID red zones with TPR exceeding 5%.