Odisha logs 1,058 fresh COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths

Odisha on Sunday registered 1,058 COVID-19 fresh cases at 1.59% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) with the tally soaring to 9,94,565, while 64 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,887, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

The coastal state now has 10,428 active cases, and 9,77,197 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 1,198 in the last 24 hours.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of 376 new infections followed by Cuttack (162) and Jajpur (77).

More than 60% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 76 days, thus indicating towards the disturbing fact the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 4,133 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 54 deaths while cumulative death toll currently stood at 6,887. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Khurda continues to be in the red zone with 3,802 active cases, while Cuttack is under the yellow zone with 1,296 active cases. The remaining 28 districts are in the green zone, he said.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.69 crore sample tests, taking into account 69,035 clinical examinations on Saturday. The cumulative positivity rate is at 5.86 percent and the case fatality rate at 0.68 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.25% while active cases account for 1.04% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.73% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.12% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.6% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.