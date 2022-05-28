Odisha STF busts interstate drug peddling racket: Rs 1.2 crore worth brown sugar seized

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch police busted an interstate drug peddling racket by arresting two drug peddlers and confiscating brown sugar worth over Rs 1.2 crore.

The drug peddlers identified as Kapildev Majumdar (a native of Nadia district in West Bengal) and Rasmiranjan Bhol ( a native of Khordha district in Odisha) were nabbed with the banned substances near Baramunda in Bhubaneswar.

A haul of 1.238 kilograms of brown sugar valued at over Rs 1.2 crore was seized from their possession. Besides, Rs. 17000 cash and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from their possession.

These apart, a fake ID card with identification a gynecology at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, xerox copy of photographs in police uniform, ID card with identification of General Manager Swastika Event Limited, a bullet motorcycle and two laptops were seized from the possession of one of the accused person-Rasmiranjan Bhol.

During preliminary investigation, it has been established that it was an interstate drug peddling racket as the drugs were being smuggled to different States, said STF officials.

The STF is continuing its well-orchestrated operation on drug peddlers across the State. And that is paying rich dividends. In the past 29 months, the STF has seized 52 kilograms of brown sugar. The seized narcotic substances would have fetched the drug peddlers nearly Rs 52 crore in black market.

Besides, around 93 quintals of cannabis, 202 grams of cocaine and 750 grams of opium were also seized during the period by STF with 146 drug peddlers put behind bars.