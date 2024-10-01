Odisha STF maintains 100% conviction rate in wildlife cases against 5% national average

Special Task Force (STF), the specialised wing of Odisha Police to curb the organised crime and wildlife offences in the State, continued to maintain 100 per cent conviction rate in wildlife cases with a Court in Boudh district sentencing a man to three years in jail for recovery of leopard skin from his possession earlier this year.

This is the ninth case of STF where the accused persons were convicted under the Wildlife Protection Act. Till date, trial has been completed in nine wildlife cases and all the cases ended in conviction. It’s worth mentioning that the conviction rate of wildlife crime cases in India is less than five per cent.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Harabhanga in Boudh convicted the accused Goutam Behera under sections 379/411 IPC r.w. 51 the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and sentenced the accused person to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 10,000 for commission of offence.

The accused was apprehended by the STF in Boudh district on 20 January with a skin of leopard, a protected animal, while he was about to deliver it to a prospective client

After prompt investigation, a charge sheet was submitted against the accused person under the relevant sections. During investigation the seized leopard skin was sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for biological chemical examination and opinion was received affirmatively.

Trial was conducted against the accused with prosecution examining 11 witnesses and 9 documents.

”STF Odisha has taken special efforts to ensure that our investigation is of highest standards and we meticulously follow our prosecution in the courts so that the cases are brought to logical conclusion in conviction,” said a senior official of STF.