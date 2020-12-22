Odisha set a new milestone in its drive against corruption today with CM Naveen Patnaik declaring that henceforth annual property statements all public servants right from the sarpanch to MLAs, MPs , CM as well as government employees at all levels up to the chief secretary will be made public and also submitted to the Lokayukta.

Odisha will be the first state in India to take such drastic measures to curb corruption, said Patnaik.

Addressing the state council meeting of the BJD, the CM said fight against poverty, disease, injustice, natural calamity or regional disparities will be worthless if we do not ensure transparency and eradicate corruption.

Corruption is the enemy of development, he remarked.

It is our unrelenting fight against corruption that has brought us fame all over India. Whether it is the establishment of a Special Court for the trial of corruption cases or the confiscation of the assets of those involved in corruption. Our state is at the forefront of all this.

“In the last one year, we have fired 91 corrupt officers. We have stop stopped the pension We will further intensify this fight,” he declared.

He approved a proposal to reserve seats in medical and engineering colleges for children studying in government schools. The proposals for backward class surveys will be a major step towards achieving social justice.

He approved several other proposals relating to women empowerment like the demand for reservation of seats in Assembly and Parliament.

The BJD organizing secretary Pranab Das will coordinate carry forward the proposals to the concerned ministers in the state government for proper implementation, he said.

It may be noted here that a couple of days ago, the chief minister in his address to the youth wing of his party had emphasized on the role of the regional party as opposed to national parties who tend to mainstream policies and language.