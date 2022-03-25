Odisha reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality

The state on Friday reported 55 fresh COVID-19 cases at 0.10% test positivity rate while no fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours, said health and family welfare department.

The active cases which dropped below 500-mark reached at 458 and two districts- Kalahandi and Puri- have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

A total of 10 children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 41,174 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 17 districts did not report any infection.

The death toll remained static at 9,117 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours after a weeklong zero fatality trend. The cumulative tally rose to 12,87,378, including 12,77,750 recoveries as 73 patients recovered in the previous day, it added

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.25% while active cases (458) account for 0.03% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.03% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.87% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,28,52,970 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,86,45,405 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 8,71,839 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 93% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.