In a marginal decline in daily infection and positivity rate, the coastal State on Saturday clocked 2,917 new COVID-19 positive cases at 10% decline in the last 24 hours while 4.07% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was reported today as against yesterday’s 4.34%.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 9,19,026 while 1,677 cases were reported from quarantine centers on Wednesday with the remaining 1,240 new infections being sourced from the local transmission.

Khordha district, which included the capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest 549 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Cuttack (422), Balasore (237), Jajpur (218), Mayurbhanj (165), Bhadrak (163), Puri (132), Jagatsinghpur (119).

Of the 45 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, Khordha recorded the highest number of fatalities with 9 followed by Bargarh and Cuttack with five deaths each.

Odisha now has 30,557 active cases, and 3,265 people were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,84,262.

The State has so far tested over 1.39 crore samples for COVID-19, including 74,225 on Friday with the State’s overall positivity ratio at 6.59 per cent.

As many as 22 are in the green zone where the test positivity rate is below five per cent and active cases remaining below 1,000 mark while 3 districts-Khordha, Cuutack and Balasore- are tagged red zones with 3,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 96.21% while the active cases account for 3.32% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.02% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 6.06% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.99% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.04% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Odisha’s tryst with the pandemic had begun on 15 March last year with detection of the first case while on 27 May 2021; Odisha’s caseload had crossed the nine lakh mark. On 1 May this year, the State had recorded over 10,000 fresh cases for the first time on a day since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.