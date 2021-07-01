At least 3,087 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday in Odisha, which pushed the tally to 9,12,887, while 45 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 4,063, according to the State’s COVID dashboard updated at 8.34 am.

Meanwhile, the bus services resumed today in 20 districts of Odisha as the government allowed the resumption of service after a gap of two months in the wake of improvement in covid situation in these parts.

Currently three districts-Khordha, Cuttack and Balasore -are tagged in the red zone category with over 3000 cases. Out of the 30 districts in Odisha, as many as 21 are in the green zone where the test positivity rate is below five per cent and active cases remaining below 1,000 mark.

Of the new cases, 1775 were recorded in quarantine centres and the rest were detected during contact tracing.

Khordha district reported the maximum number of fresh infections at 584, followed by Cuttack at 462 and Balasore at 246.

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, ‘Regret to inform about the demise of forty five Covid-positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.’

The Khordha district on Thursday accounted for nine fatalities followed by five each from Nayagarh and Puri, four each from Ganjam and Keonjhar, three each from Bargarh and Sundargarh districts. Two deaths were reported from Angul, Cuttack and Sambalpur and one each from Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur.

The coastal state currently has 31,231 active cases. As many as 8,77,540 patients, including 3,233 on Wednesday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Of the total 75,649 samples examined for COVID-19 on Wednesday, 3,087 tested positive for the infection, thus taking the daily test positivity rate (TPR) to 4.08% against Wednesday’s 5.29 per cent positivity rate.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.37 crore sample tests with an overall TPR of 6.61%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 96.12% while the active cases account for 3.42% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.01% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.71% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.99% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.02% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Odisha’s tryst with the pandemic had begun on 15 March last year with detection of the first case while on 27 May 2021; Odisha’s caseload had crossed the nine lakh mark. On 1 May this year, the State had recorded over 10,000 fresh cases for the first time on a day since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.