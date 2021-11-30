Odisha logs 228 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State increased by around 16% in the last 24 hours as 228 fresh infections were detected from 23 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,49,108, the health authorities said on Tuesday.

Two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,411 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.45% continued to remain below 1% for over a month.

Of the new infectees, 35 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 15.35% against the previous day’s 12.69 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 96. The district accounted for almost 43 per cent of the new infections while 7 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 2,338 active COVID-19 cases while 10,38,306 patients including 221 on Monday recovering from the disease.

As 228 samples gave positive results out of 50,099 samples tested on Monday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.45 per cent as against the previous day’s 0.37%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.43 per cent while more than 2.36 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.97% while active cases account for 0.22% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.06% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.53% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.08% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 4,30,55,912 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,53,55,276 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Over 50% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.