Odisha logs 20% rise in new Covid cases

Odisha recorded 226 new COVID-19 on Friday as against yesterday’s 187 cases with a growth of 20% in the last 24 hours while the test positivity rate has dropped below 2% mark, the health department said.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,28,070, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that Khurda district with 104 cases topped the daily Covid tally followed by Sundargarh at 19.

The death toll rose to 9,178 as one fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

There are now 1,797 active cases, of which 414 are in Khurda district and 295 in Sundargarh district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 1.73 per cent as the cases were detected out of 13,026 samples tested. As many as 19 children were among the new patients.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.73% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.74% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 23 districts of the State while 7 districts did not report any cases.