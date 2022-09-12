Odisha logs 194 new Covid cases at 1.51% TPR

Odisha recorded 194 new COVID-19 on Monday as against yesterday’s 245 cases while the test positivity rate has dropped below the 2% mark after a fortnight, the health department said.

Meanwhile, Dhenkanal district has become Covid free with no active case.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,30,434, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that Khurda district with 40 cases topped the daily Covid tally followed by Cuttack at 33.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,185 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

There are now 1,817 active cases, of which 382 are in Khordha district and 252 in Sundargarh district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 1.51 per cent as the cases were detected out of 12,784 samples tested. A total of 22 children were among the new patients.

The State’s share is 3% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.76% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.74% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 23 districts of the State while 7 districts did not report any cases.