Odisha logs 13 new Covid cases

The State on Tuesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases at 0.20% test positivity rate (TPR), with the tally rising to 12,88,530.

The death toll stood at 9,126 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported for more than one month. Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 98 active cases, while 12,79,253 patients have recovered from the disease, including 8 in the last 24 hours. As many as 14 out of 30 districts of the State have so far turned Coronavirus-free with zero active cases, the department informed.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.62% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.20 per cent as the new infections were detected from 8,720 sample tests.