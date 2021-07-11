A 32-year-old government employee committed suicide by slitting wrist at his house in Anandpur town of Keonjhar district while live-streaming the shocking act on Facebook social media platform.

The shocking incident had come to light yesterday after police were informed of the live streaming of the suicide. The deceased, identified as Pappu Sahani, was a Class-IV staff of Anandpur block office.

The house was bolted from inside. After breaking open the doors, the motionless blood-soaked body of the man was retrieved. A blood-stained shaving blade used by the man to end life was recovered from the site, police said.

We are examining the footage of the social media platform video allegedly live streamed by the man. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection. Exact cause which drove the man to commit suicide and live stream it is being investigated, police added.