Former Governor of Nagaland, former director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and former Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Ashwani Kumar, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday evening.

Sources said he was found hanging and dead in the attic of his house near Brockhurst in Shimla in the evening by his son.

Sources said Ashwani Kumar (70) was suffering from depression and was taking treatment in Mumbai for some time. A suicide note has been recovered in which he referred to some ailment. “I don’t want to be a burden on anyone. Embarking on journey after life”, the note said.

Sources said the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kundu, reached his house after the news broke about his suicide.

Sources said the former Governor had returned from Mumbai recently and his son and daughter-inlaw were also in Shimla, who were working from home.

Ashwani Kumar was the Governor of Nagaland from 21, March 2013 to 27 June, 2014. Earlier, he served as director of the CBI from August 2, 2008 to November 30, 2010 and as Himachal Pradesh DGP from August 2006 to 2008. He is survived by his wife Chanda and son Abhishek.