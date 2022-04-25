Odisha Govt. directs Discoms to ensure uninterrupted power supply

With Odisha reeling under intense heat wave, the Odisha Government on Monday directed the DISCOMs to ensure uninterrupted power supply to domestic users and commercial establishments on priority basis.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, who reviewed power supply situation in the State, said “there is rise in heat. Besides, the examination of the students would commence shortly. Therefore, the concerned agencies have been asked to ensure power supply to all areas of the State both rural and urban”.

Chief Secretary Mahapatra and Principal Secretary Energy Nikunjabihari Dhal took up the matter with Gridco, OPTCL, OHPC, OPGC along with other power producing companies and DISCOMs.

The DISCOMs have been asked to make optimal use of hydro power. Mahanadi Coalfield Limited was requested to ensure coal supply to all power producing units in the State. All power producing companies were also asked to fulfill their power obligation to the State without fail. Railway authorities would be requested to increase the rack availability for transport of coal to thermal power stations, Chief Secretary Mahapatra said.

The power supply situation is quite under control, and it would be better very shortly by 1st week of May, he added.