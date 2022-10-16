Odisha Govt. abolishes contractual employment

The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced the abolition of contractual recruitment system in the government jobs.

“All contractual employees will be regularized and a notification to this effect will be brought out Monday”, Patnaik said in a recorded video even as the contractual employees hailed the government announcement by bursting fire crackers.

“Today, I am delighted to announce that the State Cabinet has decided to abolish the contractual system of recruitment permanently. Even today, there are no regular recruitments in many states and they are still continuing with the contractual recruitment system. But in Odisha, the era of contractual recruitment has come to an end,” Patnaik said.

“I was waiting for this moment. The notification will come out tomorrow. More than 57,000 employees will be benefited. The government will spend approximately Rs1300 crore more per annum. The decision has brought in early Diwali for their family members”, Patnaik added.