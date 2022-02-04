Odisha: Daily COVID-19 infections, positivity trajectory dips

Odisha on Friday logged 2,697 new COVID-19 cases at an almost 26% spike than the previous day with Test Positivity Rate (TPR) dropping 4.33% as the State is currently witnessing a gradual slowdown of the disease.

On the other hand, the fatality trajectory is on a steady rise with 23 succumbing to infection in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll in the State now stands at 8,689.

Meanwhile, the prevalence of the Omicron variant has slowed down from 60% to 33% in the past fortnight. Of the 31,666 swab samples clinically tested with OmiSure kits, 1,729 samples tested positive and 576 among them were found to be infected with the Omicron variant.

With the latest daily infection, the cumulative infection tally has climbed to 12,62,102, while the State currently has 30,493 active cases. While 435 positive cases are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees, the recoveries on Friday have surpassed the daily cases, marking the slowdown in infection.

A total of 12,22,867 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 7,487 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to be State’s Covid hotspot and reported the highest number of new cases at 513, followed by Sundargarh (291) and Cuttack (138)..

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha with over 2,500 active cases is placed in the red zone. Six other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category while the remaining 23 districts figure in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 96.89% while active cases account for 2.41% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.38% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.84% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.47% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.79% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 5,76,75,737 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,49,60,323 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 5,31,219 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Around 81% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.