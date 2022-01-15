Odisha: Daily Covid-19 caseload crosses 10,000 mark for 3rd day in row, positivity climbs to 14.48%

The State continues to reel under COVID-19 3rd wave with the daily caseload breaching 10,000-mark for the third day in a row as 10,856 new infections, including 1,021 cases from 0 to 18 years age group, and two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours at 14.48% test positivity rate.

The disconcerting feature of today’s Covid trajectory lies in the fact that the test positivity rate is on an upswing on a daily basis.

The new infections pushed the cumulative tally to 11,22,735 while 170 cases of Omicron mutant variants have been detected in the State so far. Khordha district reported a maximum of 3,087 cases followed by Sundergarh (1943), Cuttack (909), Sambalpur (500), and Mayurbhanj district with 376 new Covid-19 cases.

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha, Sundargarh Cuttack, and Sambalpur with over 2,000 active cases are placed in the red zone. Five other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category.

The state currently has 61,809 active COVID-19 cases while 10,52,395 patients including 2,216 on Friday recovering from the disease.

As 10,856 samples gave positive results out of 74,936 samples tested on Friday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) increased to 14.48% at 13.56 against the previous day’s 13.56%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 93.73% while active cases account for 4.78% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.86% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 5.50% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 5,37,56,067 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,26,36,296 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,66,532 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Over 73% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.