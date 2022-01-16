Odisha constitutes Task Force against drug trafficking & drug abuse

The State government on Saturday announced the constitution of ‘Odisha State Task Force against Drug Trafficking and Drug Abuse’ in an attempt to nip drug trafficking in the bud.

“The Task Force will be chaired by Abhay, former DGP Odisha. There will be a multi-departmental coordination committee headed by Chief Secretary and co-chaired by Chairman, State Task Force”, a resolution of State’s home department stated while maintaining that the Task Force will formulate a state policy within the context of National Policy on Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic substances 2012.

“In Odisha, it is imperative to give a serious push to efforts to contain drug abuse and drug trafficking, so that the emerging problem is nipped in the bud. This can be done by a combination of demand reduction, supply reduction, and harm reduction measures”, the resolution noted.

The Multi Departmental Committee chaired by Chief Secretary will comprise among others by Secretaries of Department of Home, Health and Family Welfare, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities Department (SSEPD), Excise, School and Mass Education, Higher Education, Information and Public Relation and Information Technology.

Chairman can constitute smaller sub-committees of the task force to study any aspect in detail and make recommendations. Chairman can nominate/invite any other state/central govt. official, or expert to any of the subcommittees. Chairman can seek cooperation from agencies of the United Nations System.

The Task Force will coordinate with the relevant agencies/ Ministries of the Central Government, viz. the Narcotics Control Bureau, Ministry Home Affairs, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Revenue of the Ministry of Finance, Drug Controller (General) India, Central Bureau of Narcotics and others as relevant, apart from other State Governments as necessary for a comprehensive approach to the problem with a consistent national footprint.

The task force will coordinate, suggest policy, and suggest action in raising community awareness, increasing community participation and public cooperation, and identifying dependent populations.

The task force will emphasize focused intervention in vulnerable sections, outreach to community, schools, colleges, and youth besides treatment Detoxification/De-addiction/Rehabilitation (by Community, Govt, agencies, NGOs, Hospitals).

It will also coordinate the drug abuse survey to collect data about the extent, pattern, geographical spread, and demography of drug abuse.

The Task Force will also focus on enforcement or supply reduction activities like the destruction of illicit crops of Ganja/Opium, seizure of drugs/contraband, investigation and prosecution of traffickers, financial investigation for confiscation, and preventive detention under NDPS Act.