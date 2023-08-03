Village committees to nab drug peddlers in J&K’s Samba district

In view of the growing menace of drug trafficking in the Samba district of Jammu, the police have decided to constitute secret committees at village level to nab heroin peddlers.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba, Benam Tosh held an anti-drug meeting on Thursday. The meeting was attended by prominent social workers, retired police and CRPF officers and PRIs.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the work done by Samba Police on anti-drug front.

Public representatives put forth their suggestions and assured the police that they would extend assistance to the police in their drive against drugs, especially deadly heroin also called “chitta” which has taken several lives in the past.

After threadbare discussion on the issue of drug abuse, a new strategy has been chalked out to cope with the drug menace in the district and it has been decided to constitute secret village-level committees to keep hawk’s eye on the activities of suspected heroin suppliers and to get them nabbed by police.

The SSP of the district made an appeal to the prominent social workers, retired police and CRPF officers and other citizens to rein in drug addicts and get heroin suppliers apprehended through the police whenever found operating anywhere in samba district.

The SSP declared handsome cash rewards to anyone providing information regarding sale of heroin in the district and assured that the name of the informer would be kept secret.