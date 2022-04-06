No COVID-19 death in Odisha for 6 days

Odisha on Wednesday reported 16 more COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload to 12,87,773, while the death toll remained unchanged at 9,121 for the sixth day in a row with no report of any fresh fatality, the health department said.

The state had logged 15 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday while today’s test positivity rate stayed at 0.08%.

The State now has 232 active cases while five districts- Puri, Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar and Nayagarh- have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

A total of 4 children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 18,407 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 23 districts did not report any infection.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,773, including 12,78,367 recoveries as 45 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.26% while active cases (232) account for 0.01% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.01% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,40,48,259 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,91,09,013 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated.

A total of 9,32,687 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 95% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.