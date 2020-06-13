Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked DGP Abhay to prepare an action plan to make more manpower available at the police station level. This may be done within a fortnight with proper planning, Patnaik said today.

The CM lauded the entire state police administration for exhibiting great restrain and remaining dignified as well as ensuring ‘zero walking inside the state for interstate migrants’.

Migrants found walking to their home states were provided with vehicles and food to the respective inter-state border.

Addressing senior police officers via video conference, the CM appreciated the work done by Odisha disaster rapid action force and fire services in relief and restoration work in West Bengal after cyclone Amphan.

“Inspite of the threat of coronavirus, our ODRAF and fire personnel faced the situation boldly and helped people in distress in Kolkata,” he said.

Your service will be an inspiration for others and the entire country has appreciated the work done,” stated the CM. People at large saw a‘human face’ in police actions and this should continue as the war against the virus is not over, he noted.