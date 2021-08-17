National road accident database application launched in Odisha

The Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) mobile and web application project, which will enable the collection of accident data on the spot, was launched in Odisha under an initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) and World Bank.

The state-of-the-art web application will pave the way for analyzing causes of road accidents and help reduce fatalities across the country, said Padmanabha Behera, Minister for Commerce and Transport.

“The programme aimed at maintaining the national database of road accidents. The app will help to establish an accurate and uniform accident data collection mechanism towards improving road safety in the State”, Behera while launching IRAD said yesterday.

The system would represent the analysis output through monitoring and reporting dashboard & analytics dashboard for easy understanding and accordingly forecasting & decision making by apex authorities for the formulation of new policies & strategies.

“These descriptions will assist the government in bringing about reforms in driving rules, the conditions of the road, ensuring safety measures on district roads and highways and creating conditions for prompt disposal of road accident registered cases”, Madhu Sudan Padhi, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department said.

The app will enable the stakeholders such as the Police, Transport, PWD, and NHAI to use their mobile phones to collect accident data on the spot and facilitate the timely exchange of information. National Informatics Centre (NIC) has appointed District Roll Out Manager (DRM) in every district for the implementation and training of this application.

The IRDA will have its focus on launching citizen-centric service and effective road safety education initiatives, said Arun Bothra, Transport Commissioner.