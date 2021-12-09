Odisha reports 11% decline in road accident deaths

Fatalities due to road accidents in Odisha have decreased by 11 percent in 2020 while the coastal State of Odisha has recorded over 15,000 road-accident deaths in three years starting from 2018.

“The road accident deaths have however declined in 2020 in comparison to 2018 and 2019. There has been an 11 percent fall in the death rate in 2020 as compared to 2019”, Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera told the Assembly on Thursday in a written reply.

While 5,315 people were killed in road accidents in the State in 2018, 5,333 lives were lost in 2019, and 4,738 in 2020, the Minister informed.

In a bid to improve road safety in the state, the Lead Agency on Road Safety, Transport Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Save LIFE Foundation (SLF), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working towards road safety in Odisha, the minister said.

The SLF will identify, recommend and assist with the treatment of up to 100 vulnerable spots in Odisha where maximum accidental deaths have taken place in the last few years. The MOU aims to reduce road deaths on Odisha roads significantly in the next three years.

SLF will also provide assistance with the formation of a Technical Support Unit (TSU) for road safety in the office of the Transport Commissioner. The team will closely work with the Lead Agency on Road Safety to reduce road crash fatalities in the State, he added.