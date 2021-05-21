In an attempt to tide over the prevailing vaccine crisis and inoculate the state’s entire population, Odisha cabinet on Friday approved the amended terms and conditions of the global tender for procurement of 3.8 crore doses of COVID vaccines, said top officials.

The State-run Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) had earlier on 14 May invited bids from the world’s leading vaccine manufacturers while a pre-bid meeting was held on May 19.

Taking into account the queries of bidders and to make the participation of bidders more flexible and transparent, amendments have been incorporated as suggested by the designated committee of Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL), the official said.

“Keeping the overall view of vaccinating the targeted population within a period of four months and limited supplier of vaccines in the world market, the bid document has been prepared in a manner that it will send a positive signal to the sellers. Relaxation in EMD, bid security and liquidated damage has been provided to attract the bidders,” added the official.