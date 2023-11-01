TMC hits out Centre for data breach

Trinamul Congress has come down heavily on the Centre for the alleged data breach of personal identifiable information of 81.5 crore Indians that has been leaked on the dark web.

The party will launch a movement to highlight the ignorance of the Union home minister Amit Shah in the matter. The party alleged that in June, personal details of all Indians who took Covid vaccines had been leaked. Trinamul Congress today tweeted: “In a massive Aadhaar data breach, personal identifiable information of 81.5 crore Indians has been leaked on the dark web.

This is not the first data breach. In June, personal details of ALL vaccinated Indians had been leaked.” The party further tweeted: “Why PM@ narendramodi, are citizens left exposed and vulnerable to such data breaches when your government touts its commitment to ironclad data security?” How did your Government @ Amit Shah’s @ HMO India remain blissfully unaware? Why were the people not promptly informed about the potential risks to their personal information? And how long will the incompetence of Cabinet Minister @ AshwinVaisnaw and MoS@ Rajeev- Gol of @ Gol_MeitY be ignored?”

