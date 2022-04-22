Fugitive drug syndicate mastermind arrested

The mastermind of an interstate drug peddling racket, wanted in four NDPS cases including Rs 3 crore drug bust this year, has been taken into custody by Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch from Laxmisagar police station jurisdiction, a senior STF official said on Friday.

In one of the biggest ever drug bust in Odisha, the STF on 25 January made a seizure of 3.1 kilograms of brown sugar valued at over Rs three crore in the international drug market. The arrested drug peddler Sk Jamshed, a native of Haladipadia slum cluster in Bhubaneswar was the kingpin of the rug syndicate and was evading arrest since then. Besides the drug consignment, Rs 65.32 lakh in cash, arms and ammunition had been seized then seized from a house in Udayalane under Nayagarh Town police station jurisdiction

He was also involved in another NDPS case on 20 February in connection with the seizure of 1,226 kilogram brown sugar valued at Rs 1.2 crore.

The banned substances are making their way to Odisha from Murshidabad in West Bengal. Balasore district bordering Bengal has become the gateway to drug peddling networks in the State. The source point of brown sugar trade in the State owes its origin to Murshidabad. The organized rackets of drug peddlers based in Balasore have spread their network to major urban centres- Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Puri- of the State, STF officials concluded.