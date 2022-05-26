Fake loan app scam: Odisha EOW arrests one more fraudster

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha police arrested another fraudster in connection with a fake loan app case.

The fraudster-Ram Shriram Pathade, Managing Director of Mahagram Payments Pvt. Ltd., (a resident of Sonam Heights, Mumbai) was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi on 25 May and was brought to Bhubaneswar on the strength of transit remand. He was produced before the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate. On rejection of bail by the court, he was later sent to judicial custody, EOW officials said on Thursday.

Earlier two more fraudsters involved in the fake loan app scam have been taken into custody.

Earlier, an amount of Rs 6.57 Crore was frozen from four accounts of Mahagram Payments Private Limited. The roles of other Partners/ accomplices involved in running such fake loan apps are under investigation, the statement added.

As the fake company through its App used many complicated and technical layers and routes to evade detection and disorient police, we are taking help of technical experts, bank officials, chartered accountant to delve deep into the case. Three special teams of EOW are working on this case in different states like Maharashtra, Bihar, UP and New Delhi. We are also in touch with Telangana and Hyderabad police, said Deputy Inspector General of police, STF officials added.