Fraudster duping gullible in part-time job scam held

A youth was apprehended for defrauding gullible people in a part-time job scam from Sirsa, the police said here on Saturday.

The police said it found some 85 complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) linked to him across 23 states.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh (Dwarka) said that the action followed a complaint registered at the Cyber Police station in Dwarka wherein the complainant alleged that he was contacted through an online chat platform and was asked to join a part time job for liking and sharing videos on Youtube and in lieu of this, he would get a commission.

The complainant added that after gaining his interest, the fraudster asked him to invest in the packages and assured him that they would provide high returns. In this way he invested a sum of Rs 3.30 lakh in various accounts through multiple transactions.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the suspect was apprehended after a chase of 84 kilometers with the help of digital traces.