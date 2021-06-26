Continuing the development of Artillery Rocket Systems, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired an extended range version of indigenously developed Pinaka rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) yesterday and today (June 24 and 25) at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, said a DRDO release .

Twenty-five Enhanced Pinaka Rockets were launched in quick succession against targets at different ranges. All the mission objectives were met during the launches.

The enhanced range version of Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45 kms.

All the flight articles were tracked by Range instruments including Telemetry, Radar and Electro Optical Tracking System deployed by ITR & Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE).

The rocket system has been developed jointly by Pune based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) with manufacturing support from M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur.

The development of the Enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Industry on the successful launch of Enhanced Pinaka Rockets. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy commended the efforts of the teams involved in the successful trials, the release added.