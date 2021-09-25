COVID cases increase by 11% in Odisha at 0.83% TPR

Odisha on Saturday recorded an increase of 11.86% in COVID-19 cases, logging 602 new cases at 0.83% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) while seven fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 8,170.

The Coronavirus hotspot Khordha, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, logged as many as 266 contributing 44.18% of new positive cases while four districts did not report Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest daily infection has pushed the state’s caseload to 10,23,735, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

Of the 602 new cases, 79 were children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years. The rate of infection among the children and adolescents was 13.12 per cent against 11.18 per cent on Thursday.

At least three revenue districts- Boudh (2), Nuapada (3) and Nabarangpur (4)- are now on the verge of becoming COVID-free accounting for single-digit active cases.

The state currently has 5,930 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 10,09,582 patients including 494 on Thursday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.95 crore sample tests including 72,228 on Friday. Odisha’s positivity rate stands at 5.22 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.61% while active cases account for 0.57% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.02% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.