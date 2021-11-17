COPD emerges as devastative disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has emerged as a devastative disease, especially in post-COVID days. The COVID patients should be cautious for COPD in Post-COVID day, said Dr Amrut Kumar Mohapatra, Associate Professor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, KIMS.

Dr Mohapatra told media persons that the initial symptoms can be mild like chest tightening, cough, wheezing and in later stages fatigue, weight loss, greying of fingernails calling for immediate medical attention.

According to the global burden of disease, COPD is the 2nd leading cause of death in India. Smoking, people with Asthma, exposure to secondhand smoke, workplace exposure to chemicals and dust, Household air pollution can develop COPD, he said.

Even for more advanced stages of the disease, effective therapy is available; he said adding that the most important thing is that everyone should be aware of COPD.

Among others, Dr. C. M. Rao, Head of Department, Dept. of pulmonary medicine, KIMS; Dr. P. Singh, Dr. D. Behera, and Dr. S. R. Panigrahi also briefed the media on awareness of COPD