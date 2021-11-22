Follow Us:
Children don the mantle of radio jockeys on World Children’s Day

World Children’s Day is celebrated on November 20 every year with a focus on a specific theme to promote awareness among children about their rights.

SNS | Bhubaneswar | November 22, 2021 7:30 pm

(Photo: SNS)

Children turned Radio Jockeys for a day asking questions and participating in discussions as they celebrated World Children’s Day at the SOA Community Radio here on Saturday.

The children, students of city-based Guidance English Medium School, visibly excited at such an opportunity, asked questions to panelists, discussed their experience about online and off-line classes in school, and expressed their views on subjects like meditation, healthy living, yoga, and their long stay at home as schools remained closed in the wake of the pandemic.

The program was organised by SOA Community Radio in collaboration with UNICEF and the Community Radio Association of Odisha (CRAO). Ms. Monika Nelson, Chief of UNICEF Odisha interacted with the children and members of the SOA Radio Club on the occasion.

‘SOA Community Radio has always given priority to youth and children. It has taken steps to come up with innovative programs for creating awareness on topics like nutrition, mental health, and education,’ Ms. Honey Patnaik, Officer-in-charge of SOA Community Radio, said.

Ms. Sukanti Rath, a teacher of Guidance English Medium School, said that it was the first time that the students of the school had this kind of experience and we’re excited about it.

