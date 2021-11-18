Survey shows 73% young Indians believe education has improved over past generation

According to the latest survey conducted by UNICEF across the world including India, nearly 73 per cent of young Indian respondents between 15 – 24 years of age believe that the quality of education has gotten better now than it was in the past. The survey was released by UNICEF and Gallup released ahead of World Children’s Day.

The survey also shows that 57 per cent of younger people between 15-24 years of age and 45 per cent of people above 40 years of age surveyed in India feel that education is the biggest determinant of success.

There were different perceptions between men and women when it comes to education. Nearly 78 per cent of women respondents above 40 years of age from India feel that education for children today is better than it was for their parents, compared to 72 per cent of older men. In addition, at 59 per cent, girls between 15-24 are more convinced than others that education plays a role in success. Furthermore, 67 per cent of girls feel that digital technology has helped children in education, compared to 59 per cent of boys.

The survey, The Changing Childhood Project, is the first of its kind to ask multiple generations for their views on the world and what it is like to be a child today. It surveyed more than 21,000 people of 15-24 years and 40 years and above in 21 countries, including in India, in early 2021. Respondents from India were surveyed before the second deadly wave of COVID-19 this year.

“In India, where an overwhelming number of the world’s young people reside, it is heartening to see the optimism and value attached to education,” said Yasumasa Kimura, UNICEF India Representative a.i. “Clearly women and girls see greater value in education, given the tremendous progress that India has made in girls’ education over the past decades. This progress is now at stake due to the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures, especially for girls who have less access to technology and are more likely to be burdened with household chores and child marriage. To prevent any reversals in achievements in girls’ education, we must invest in education and get children safely back to schools.”

According to UNESCO, globally the gender parity in primary and secondary education improved from about 90 girls enrolled for every 100 boys in 1995 to an equal number of both girls and boys enrolled in 2018. The global trends were led by progress in India, where more girls than boys were enrolled in primary and secondary education. Now during the COVID-19 pandemic, a UNICEF India assessment of learning during school closures across 6 states in 2020 found that girls were more affected than boys. Fewer girls used high-tech tools such as smartphones, computers and laptops for remote learning during school closures. Girls’ usage was 8 per cent lower than that of boys.

The survey findings from India also show some perception gaps between younger and older respondents:

 71 per cent of older people believe that children will be economically better off than their parents, compared to 66 per cent for younger children.

 57 per cent of young people use the internet daily, compared to 27 per cent of older people – the fourth largest generation difference among 21 countries.

 55 per cent of younger people have heard of climate change compared to 42 per cent of older people – the biggest overall gap across 21 countries. The younger generation is much more likely to blame companies for climate change.

 Respondents in India have the second biggest generational gap in saying it is acceptable for parents to physically punish a child (55 per cent younger, 47 per cent older). Shockingly, India also has the second-highest share of young people who believe it is ok for teachers to physically strike children, a practice which should normally be unacceptable.