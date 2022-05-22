Cage fish culture project in Hirakud reservoir tastes success

The Cage fish culture project in Odisha’s Hirakud reservoir has turned out to be a successful model, and it will soon be replicated in other parts of the State to substantially augment inland fresh water fish production, said Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

After assessing its progress during the recent spot visit to the cage culture site in Hirakud reservoir, Mahapatra appreciated the progress made so far in fish breeding activities.

The concerned departments have been directed to operationalise the common facility centre and Testing Laboratory before mass harvesting, Mahapatra said, asking the authorities concerned to expedite fixing of fish landing floating jetty in a time bound manner.

The State Government has resolved to provide necessary infrastructural support for promotion of fishing activities in the reservoir. Inland Fisheries Research laboratory would be made functional for surveillance of aqua- health, and environmental impact assessment. It would also help the fish farmers in testing the health of the fishes being grown in the cages, Chief Secretary Mahapatra said.

So far 32 cage aquaculture zones encompassing 625 sub-zones were identified well within the limits of national guidelines. Out of this 101 subzones were allotted to the local entrepreneurs through invitation of the expression of interest (EoI). So far 71 entrepreneurs started their field operations after signing MoU with the department. Cage installation was completed in 30 sub-zones. It was decided to mobilize other selected entrepreneurs for completing installation of 180 circular cages over 60 sub-zones and 264 rectangular cages over 11 sub-zones in coming 6 months, Deputy Director Fisheries, Biraja Prakash Dwibedi said.

The Hirakud reservoir has the vast potential for cage-fish culture. It would accommodate 1875 circular cages of 16 mt. diameters and 5 mt depth, or 15000 rectangular cages of 4x6x4 mt dimensions with production potential of more than 45,000 metric ton of fish.

Each circular cage can produce around 25 to 30 metric tons of fish. Different fish species could be grown in this cage culture technique. With installation of cages in 101 allotted subzones over coming 6 months, one could expect a bumper production of around 14500 MT of fresh water fish in each harvesting cycle. There could be two harvesting cycles in a year.