Bhubaneswar completes 25 lakh vaccinations

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Bhubaneswar, State’s capital city and the largest urban conglomerate, have surpassed 25 lakh doses, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

A total of 26,48,813 vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries across all eligible age groups on 14 November, said the officials adding that on an average 1,600 people are being administered jibes. The daily inoculation will be enhanced to 2,000 shortly.

As many as 14,00,349 beneficiaries have been given the first dose of the vaccine, while 12,48, 464 have received both shots in the city. Of it, 8, 26, 631 people between 18 and 44 years have got the first dose while 7, 35, 152 persons in this age group are fully vaccinated with both the doses.

In the age group of 45 years and above, 4, 76, 284 beneficiaries have taken the first Covid-19 dose while 4,22,874 were fully vaccinated so far.