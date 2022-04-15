Almost half of Odisha turns Covid-free: No fresh cases in 24 districts

Amidst consistent dip in Coronavirus cases, as many as 13 districts in Odisha on Friday turned Covid-free with no active cases even as 24 of the 30 districts of the State did not report fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the coastal State today logged 17 more COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload to 12,87,902, while the death toll rose to 9,123 with a fresh fatality, the health department said adding that today’s test positivity rate stayed at 0.09%.

The State now has 121 active cases while as many as 13 districts- Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Jharsuguda, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh- have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

Three children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 18,723 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 24 districts did not report any infection.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,902, including 12,78,605 recoveries as 17 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.27% while active cases (232) account for 0.09% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.45% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.01% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,45,23,696 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,93,49,882 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 9,76,976 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 95% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.