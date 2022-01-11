Ahead of panchayat polls, Naveen announces Rs 2234 crore industrial projects

Rolling out a slew of industrial projects ahead of panchayat polls in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday went on a foundation-stone-inauguration spree with projects worth Rs 2234.29 crore with the likely announcement of the local body polls in a day or two.

With the panchayat polls likely to be held in February, the ruling BJD going all out to script victory has gone overdrive to woo the voters by launching populist schemes for the last three months.

While Patnaik inaugurated industrial units with investments over Rs 409.03 crore, ground-breaking industrial units with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,825.26 crore was announced by the chief minister.

Patnaik inaugurated two industrial projects and performed Groundbreaking for 10 projects. These projects include a logistic park, 2-ethanol plants, a mineral beneficiation expansion project, a cement manufacturing unit, and a 5-star resort among others, a statement issued by the government said.

These diversified and employment-intensive projects will create potential employment for over 2,580 persons in the state. Some of the leading companies promoting these projects include Tata Steel, Swosti Premium, Greentech Bioenergy, and Chalah Infratech, it said.

“It is heartening to see the efforts being put in by our friends in corporate India as well as the officers of Government of Odisha in ensuring that while we fight Covid-19, on one hand, we also continue our efforts in building a more industrially prosperous Odisha”, the official statement noted quoting chief minister Patnaik.

Odisha is fast emerging as the ‘Manufacturing Hub of Eastern India’ and focusing on 5T viz. Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Time, and Transformation, the government is putting continuous efforts into making Odisha the “Destination of Choice” for investors.

This has created an industry-led ecosystem of value addition, sustainable employment generation, and revenue augmentation in the State. He concluded his speech by congratulating all the companies that participated in the ceremony, Patnaik concluded.