A strong sense of resentment emmerges among a section of the Covid-19 front line workers like staff nurses and auxillary nurse midwifes (ANMs) who were given appointments at the temporary medical centres in Kandhamal district.

The concerned authorities have terminated the services of 55 such nurses and ANMs who were appointed on a temporary basis in six such medical centres since 20 March.

They were engaged by the district administration through a particular service provider. It was a temporary appointment for two months and the period was over on 20 May.

Some of them said they had not received salaries which was to be disbursed to them through a matching grant from the labour and Employees State Insurance Department (ESI) department and a Covid initiative fund.

Some of the nurses alleged that they were not allowed to meet the chief district medical officer and district collector on Thursday.

The police has also warned us against any agitation, they said. Twelve of them were taken to the police station and warnred by the IIC of Phulbani Town Police station,

Naresh Sahu, said Sasmita Pradhan, Sandhya Nayak, Subhadra Digal, Sasmita Nayak and others.

The United Citizens Forum of Kandhamal district has sought the intervention of CM Naveen Patnaik and regretted such treatment meeted out to Covid warriors.